Stone Brewing Presents: Stone's Throw Down in RVA

Converging genre-defying beers and equally unabashed music, Stone Brewing is throwing it down again. Join us for our third-annual music and craft beer festival on September 21 on Brown’s Island.

We're celebrating our third anniversary in Richmond by once again taking over Brown's Island for a day of badass beers and bands. We're incredibly stoked to have the RVA-based J Roddy Walston and The Business headline this year's epic evening.

The Lineup:

3:30pm-4:15pm: The Long Ryders

4:30pm-5:20pm: Howlin' Rain

5:40pm-6:40pm: Cory Wong

7:00pm-8:10pm: White Denim

8:30pm-10pm: J. Roddy Walston and The Business

All of this year’s Stone’s Throw Down in RVA proceeds will benefit four local organizations:

James River Association

Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton

Virginia Capital Trail Foundation

Venture Richmond

All ages are welcome and kids under 12 years of age are free. Tickets are priced as follows:

$10 Early-Bird Ticket: June 25 - July 31

$15 General Admission: August 1 - September 12

$20 Ticket: September 13 - day-of event

$49 VIP Ticket: You’ll have access to an exclusive VIP area and an amazing selection of Stone beers. Hang out in our shaded VIP area while listening enjoying great music. This ticket includes six 16oz beers.

Doors open at 3:00pm and show starts at 3:30pm. Craft beer from Stone Brewing & friends will be available for purchase. Folding chairs are allowed. Like a good beer buzz, Stone’s Throw Down in RVA happens rain or shine. Bring your reusable water canteens, so please leave those plastic, single-serve bottles at home. There will be water stations throughout the festival for refills.