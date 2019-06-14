Who Stole the Shark? Family Camp-In

Camp overnight at the Virginia Living Museum, 6:30 p.m. June 14 to 9 a.m. June 15! Families will solve a “whodunnit"-style mystery by engaging in hands-on activities which reveal clues throughout the evening. Can you figure out which suspect committed the crime by using science and your five senses? Participants will also visit the Abbitt Observatory for some live stargazing (weather permitting), meet some live animals, and get to sleep in the Museum’s exhibits!

This overnight program is designed for families with children ages 5-17. Please purchase the adult ticket while purchasing tickets for the children. Children under the age of 5 may not attend. $40 per child, $30 per adult. Children may not attend without adults. Advance payment is required.Groups and individuals may cancel up to two weeks prior to the camp-in and receive a full refund. If the museum cancels, full refunds will be issued.

Register and buy tickets at the website; registration closes May 31.