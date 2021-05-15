Hope House Foundation is pleased to announce that the 37th Annual Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival, sponsored by TowneBank, will be held virtually on May 15 and 16. Participants will be able to view and purchase works of art and enjoy performances from the region’s favorite musicians. The virtual experience can be found at https://www.facebook.com/StockleyGardensArtsFestival.

“Hope House Foundation and Stockley Gardens Arts Festival are an integral part of the community and one of the most anticipated events of the year,” said Festival Director Elena Montello. “With the current limits on events, we are not able to maintain our high standards with an in-person event. Although we may not be able to physically meet everyone at the park, we will recreate as many elements as possible through this virtual event.”

Participants will still be able to find top-notch artists, great local music, sponsor shout outs and plenty of nostalgia. Stay tuned for details about the entertainment schedule.

Every artist will have links to their website for purchases, and several pieces will be available through a virtual auction. Emerging artists will also be included in the festival.

Proceeds from the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals support the programs of Hope House Foundation, the first organization in Virginia to provide support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes. The spring and fall festivals, the largest fundraiser for the organization, generate $80,000 that is used to provide necessities for the people who receive services such as assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing and housing. With both festivals being impacted by COVID-19, we invite people to become friends of Stockley to help us continue our mission and assist with much needed. For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.