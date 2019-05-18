Hope House Foundation hosts the 35th Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival, a free two-day community event featuring 125+ artists, musicians and food vendors. The Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival, presented by Union Bank & Trust, takes place in Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk on May 18 and 19.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Stockley Gardens Arts Festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years.

Artists present works in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry. This year’s judge is Lorraine Peltz who teaches at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Everyone is welcome to the free Art Party sponsored by O’Connor Brewing Company. This fun event recognizes artists awards and features the band the Delirious George on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a cash bar.

Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, May 18

11:30 a.m. Kayce Laine McGehee / Acoustic & Piano Pop

12:30 p.m. Holly Kirsten / Singer-Songwriter

2:00 p.m. Cole Stevens and the Delta Draggers / Delta Blues

3:30 p.m. Rachel and the JellyCats / Burlesque Soul

5:00 p.m. Delirious George / Precision Funk

Sunday, May 19

12:00 p.m. Jarvis Griffin / Rock Soul

12:30p.m. Narissa Bond with Michael Glass / New Folk

1:45 p.m. Luca Burgalassi Band / Folk Blues

3:30 p.m. J.D. Silvia Band / Electric Blues

There are also activities for children throughout the weekend with clowns, musicians and art activities.

Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival presented by Union Bank & Trust is also sponsored by Capital Group, Miller Oil, Southern Auto Group-GMC, The City of Norfolk and Ghent Business Association. Media Sponsors include VEER Magazine, Coastal Virginia Magazine and WHRO.

Proceeds from the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals support the programs of Hope House Foundation, the only organization in Virginia that provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes. The spring and fall festivals, the largest fundraiser for the organization, generate $80,000 that is used to provide necessities for the people who receive services such as assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing and housing. For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.

###