Hope House Foundation hosts the Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival, a free two-day community event featuring 125+ artists, musicians and food vendors. The Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival, presented by TowneBank, takes place in Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk on October 19 and 20.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday. Stockley Gardens Arts Festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years.

Artists present works in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry. Lynn Marsden-Atlass , executive director of the Arthur Ross Gallery in Philadelphia, Pa., will judge the show.

Everyone is welcome to the free Art Party sponsored by O’Connor Brewing Company on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. This fun event recognizes artists’ awards and features the band The Heart Stompers with a cash bar.

Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, October 19

11:00 a.m. Esoteric Ramblers / Americana

11:45 a.m. Lena Klett / Singer-Songwriter

12:45 p.m. House of Cards Band / Electro-Acoustic Folk

2:00 p.m. Michael Paul Lawson / Americana & Alt-Country

3:30 p.m. Mosquito Cabaret / Folk

5:00 p.m. The Heart Stompers / Alt- Country

Sunday, October 20

12:00 p.m. Regina Scott Sanford / Fluid Music & Spoken Word

12:45 p.m. Saint Juliens Creek Revival / Folk & Bluegrass

1:45 p.m. Dustin Furlow / Singer-Songwriter

3:30 p.m. Brackish Water Jamboree / Folk

There are also activities for children throughout the weekend with clowns, musicians, hula hooping and art activities.

Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival presented by TowneBank is also sponsored by Capital Group, Miller Oil, Southern Auto Group-GMC, Norfolk Southern, Mancon, Ghent Business Association, The City of Norfolk, and The Port of Virginia. Media Sponsors include VEER Magazine, Coastal Virginia Magazine, WHRO and 92.9 The Wave.

Proceeds from the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals support the programs of Hope House Foundation, the only organization in Virginia that provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes. The spring and fall festivals, the largest fundraiser for the organization, generate $80,000 that is used to provide necessities for the people who receive services such as assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing and housing. For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.