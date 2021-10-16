Hope House Foundation hosts the Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival, a free two-day community event featuring 115+ artists, musicians and food vendors. The Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival, presented by TowneBank, takes place in Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk on October 16 and 17.

Festival hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday. Stockley Gardens Arts Festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years.

Artists present works in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry.

Everyone is welcome to the free Art Party sponsored by Smartmouth Brewery on Saturday from 5 to 7 pm. This fun event recognizes artists’ awards and features the band The Heart Stompers with a cash bar.

Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, October 16

11:00 a.m. Mike Gombas Jr./ Singer-Songwriter

11:45 a.m. Ann Gray/ Singer-Songwriter

12:45 p.m. Akeylah Simone/ Soul

2:00 p.m. Serious Black/ Contemporary Folk

3:30 p.m. Delirious George/ Precision Funk

5:00 p.m. The Heart Stompers/Alt-Country

Sunday, October 17

12:00 p.m. Miles Hoyle/ Accordion Instrumental

12:45p.m. Amy Ferebee & Regina Scott Sanford/ Americana-Blues

1:45 p.m. Rob Oliver & Brent Gable/ Blues Rock

3:30 p.m. Jarvis Griffin & Nate Levine/ Rock-Funk-Jazz

There are also activities for children throughout the weekend with clowns, musicians, hula hooping and art activities.

Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival presented by TowneBank is also sponsored by Capital Group, Miller Oil, Southern Auto Group, Mancon, Ghent Business Association, The City of Norfolk, and The Port of Virginia. Media Sponsors include VEER Magazine, Coastal Virginia Magazine, WHRO and 94.9 The Point.

Proceeds from the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals support the programs of Hope House Foundation, the only organization in Virginia that provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes. The spring and fall festivals, the largest fundraiser for the organization, generate $80,000 that is used to provide necessities for the people who receive services such as assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing and housing. For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.