Experience the Caribbean in RVA by celebrating the release for “Still Dreaming,” an album by reggae-rock artist, Robert Ranson. With a special guest performance from Feel Free, we’ll be raffling off a $5K all-inclusive Vacation Package redeemable at any Sandals Resort. All ticket holders will be automatically entered to win and 100% of proceeds will benefit CARITAS, an organization dedicated to helping our neighbors break cycles of homelessness and addiction.
"Still Dreaming" - Album Release Show
Hippodrome Theater 528 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
Jun 19, 2019
