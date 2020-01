Stephen Key, oboe

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. / Goodson Chapel – Recital Hall / Adjunct Assistant Professor of Oboe Stephen Key and pianist Ryo Yanagitani present “Lyricism and Melody of the 20th and 21st Centuries,” a program featuring works by Ravel, Dranishnikova, Messiaen and Key. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE