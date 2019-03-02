Stephen Hussey Presentation

to Google Calendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

In "The Heath Evolution: Why Understanding Evolution is the Key to Vibrant Health," Dr. Stephen Hussey uses the natural sciences to give a big picture explanation of why our society suffers from an epidemic of chronic disease, explains everyday things people can do to achieve better health, and shows how achieving health can have a direct impact on the health of the planet and the salvation of the species on it, including humans.

Info
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Stephen Hussey Presentation - 2019-03-02 12:00:00
Take a Bite

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular