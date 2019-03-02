In "The Heath Evolution: Why Understanding Evolution is the Key to Vibrant Health," Dr. Stephen Hussey uses the natural sciences to give a big picture explanation of why our society suffers from an epidemic of chronic disease, explains everyday things people can do to achieve better health, and shows how achieving health can have a direct impact on the health of the planet and the salvation of the species on it, including humans.
Stephen Hussey Presentation
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more