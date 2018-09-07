Stephen Gregory Smith's "Inspired By"

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith have written over a dozen shows together, and in this evening of cabaret, Stephen will shine a light on the things that inspired each of these shows, tracing threads throughout their shared history together, and the life moments that became musical numbers in their shared career.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

