Steel Beach Barbecue Classc

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Who has the best barbecue in the 757? You be the judge. Join us at the first-ever Steel Beach Barbecue Classic on the Battleship Wisconsin as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the great BB-64!

Some of Hamptons Roads' best barbecue joints will compete to win over your taste buds in an unforgettable event benefiting the ongoing maintenance and restoration of the Battleship Wisconsin. Plus, enjoy newly-opened spaces, local brews, wine, music by Fox and the BEAR, special programming and more.

VIP & General Admission Tickets available.

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Food & Drink Event
757-664-1011
