The State of Military History: A Discussion Among Historians

If military history were a medical patient, how healthy would it be these days? A panel of esteemed historians offer their diagnosis. This program will explore the current state of military history in our academic institutions, in public discourse, and other areas as well as offering an outlook on the future of the study of War and Society. Join us for this engaging talk featuring some of military history's leading scholars.

Panelists:

Michael Neiberg, Chair of War Studies, U.S. Army War College

Susannah Ural, Director, Dale Center for the Study of War & Society, University of Southern Mississippi

John Hall, President of the Society of Military History and Assoc. Professor of Military History at University of Wisconsin-Madison

Although free, space is limited - register early: https://bit.ly/3n5c2qM