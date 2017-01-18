Start your 2017 off strong by participating in Girls on the Run of NOVA's annual Virtual 5K!

You can run your 3.1 miles any time between January 1st and 31st. Sleep in or wake up early; run inside on the treadmill or outside in the cold; run alone or with your family and friends.

Registration Donation: $35 - Sign up your co-workers, family, or friends and SAVE!

Two-person team: $25 Registration Donation per person ($10 discount per person)

Three-person team: $21 Registration Donation per person ($14 discount per person)

Four-person team $18 Registration Donation per person ($17 discount per person)

Five-person team: $15 Registration Donation per person ($20 discount per person)

(Team medals and t-shirts will be mailed to one address - nominate your Team Captain to receive them!)

Each participant will receive:

- A GOTR NOVA 5K Medal

- A GOTR NOVA performance t-shirt (adult and youth sizes)

- Selfies liked and re-posted on GOTR NOVA social media (#StartStrong2017)

- Knowledge that all money raised will go to support strong girls in 2017!

Register Today - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/start-2017-strong-girls-on-the-run-nova-virtual-5k-tickets-29318968825