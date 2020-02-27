"Starry Night" Museum Mixer

Discover the difference between astronomy and astrology while you sip on coffee during the Virginia Living Museum mixer, "Starry Nights and Coffee Flights." Learn about the universe critically from our astronomy experts and determine if the stars can help you unveil the mysteries of life from local astrology experts.

Taste a variety of coffee brews from local coffee house and distribution center Column 15. Add liquor to your brew for extra flavor for an additional cost. Warm up your winter night during this adults-only networking event! 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $12, at website.