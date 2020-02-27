"Starry Night" Museum Mixer

to Google Calendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00 iCalendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Discover the difference between astronomy and astrology while you sip on coffee during the Virginia Living Museum mixer, "Starry Nights and Coffee Flights." Learn about the universe critically from our astronomy experts and determine if the stars can help you unveil the mysteries of life from local astrology experts.

Taste a variety of coffee brews from local coffee house and distribution center Column 15. Add liquor to your brew for extra flavor for an additional cost. Warm up your winter night during this adults-only networking event! 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $12, at website.

Info

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
This & That
to Google Calendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00 iCalendar - "Starry Night" Museum Mixer - 2020-02-27 17:30:00
Need a Refill?

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular