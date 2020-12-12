Stargazing: Live on STARdurday Night!

Live this STARdurday Night! The Virginia Living Museum stargazing goes virtual on a Facebook live stream. Join us at 7:30 p.m. live at facebook.com/VirginiaLivingMuseum/ for 30 minutes to talk with Dr. Kelly Herbst about what’s going on in the evening sky right now and how you can find things for yourself. We will be using Starry Night Dome planetarium software (many thanks to Spitz, Inc. for giving us access to this great resource!), so we are guaranteed to be able to do some “observing” no matter what the weather is like…and then you can take what you learn outside and do a little stargazing for yourself whenever the sky in your area permits.

And please bring your questions! We’re excited to have this chance to interact with you again!