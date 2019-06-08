Stargazing/Laser Nights

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins around 9 p.m. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 8:30 p.m. Then stay for a pair of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Zeppelin" at 10 and "Pink Floyd’s The Wall" at 11:30. (The Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open until 11:30 p.m