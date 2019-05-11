Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at 8:30 p.m. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser U2" at 8:30, "Rush 2112" at 10 and Pink Floyd’s "Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (The 8:30 show is not recommended for children under the age of 6; the Rush and Pink Floyd shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 7-11:30 p.m.
Stargazing/Laser Nights
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
