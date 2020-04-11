Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at approximately 8 p.m. In the VLM planetarium at 6 p.m., see "Hollywood vs. Reality: Apollo 13," as Dr. Kelly Herbst compares and contrasts the actual events of Apollo 13 to what was showed in the 1995 docudrama "Apollo 13." Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Beatles" at 8:30, "Laser Aerosmith" at 10 and "Pink Floyd’s The Wall" at 11:30. (The Aerosmith and Pink Floyd shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open during the evening.
Stargazing and Laser Music Shows
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
