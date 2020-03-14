Stargazing and Laser Music Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at approximately 6 p.m. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Earlier, enjoy the planetarium laser-light-and-music show "Laser Spirit" at 6:30. And in the evening, three more laser-and-music shows: "Hypnotica" at 8:30, "Laser Queen" at 10 and "Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (The 6:30 show is not recommended for children under the age of 6; the 10 and 11:30 shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open during the evening.