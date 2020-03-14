Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at approximately 6 p.m. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Earlier, enjoy the planetarium laser-light-and-music show "Laser Spirit" at 6:30. And in the evening, three more laser-and-music shows: "Hypnotica" at 8:30, "Laser Queen" at 10 and "Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (The 6:30 show is not recommended for children under the age of 6; the 10 and 11:30 shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open during the evening.
Stargazing and Laser Music Shows
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
This & That
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more