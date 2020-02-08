Stargazing & Laser Music Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at 5:30 p.m. Then take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Also, there's a quartet of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows, kicking the evening off with "Laser Magic" at 6:30 p.m. Later on, there's "Laser Vinyl" at 8:30, and two from Pink Floyd: "The Vision Bell" at 10 and "The Wall" at 11:30. (The 6:30 and 8:30 shows are family-friendly; the 10 and 11:30 shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open during the evening.