Stargazing & Laser Music Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at approximately 5:30 p.m. In the VLM's planetarium at 6:30, see a new laser light show: "Legends of the Night Sky: Orion." And take a tour of the current night sky in the planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laseropolis" at 8:30, "Rush 2112" at 10 and "Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (The 10 and 11:30 shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open during the evening.