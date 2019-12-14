Stargazing & Laser Music Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at approximately 5:30 p.m. Then there's a full evening's lineup of shows in the museum's planetarium. At 6:30 p.m., see "Star of Wonder: Mystery of the Christmas Star," our investigation of what science and archaeology might tell us about the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. At 7:30, take a tour of the current night sky in the planetarium show "Virginia Skies." Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Holiday Magic" at 8:30, "Laser Metallica" at 10 and "Pink Floyd’s The Wall" at 11:30. (The Metallica and Pink Floyd shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open that evening.