Stargazing & Laser Music Shows

The Virginia Living Museum's monthly evening stargazing is having an end-of-summer bash! Enjoy lawn games and music by local artist Joe McMurray, and food available for purchase from Frank's Monster Munchies Food Truck. Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins around 8:30 p.m. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Tribute" at 8:30, "LaseRock" at 10 and "Pink Floyd’s The Wall" at 11:30. (The 8:30 and 10 p.m. shows are not recommended for children under the age of 6; the Pink Floyd show features loud volume and intense imagery, and is not recommended for children under the age of 15.) More details at the website. Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 7-11:30 p.m.