Star Party on the Oval at Stratford Hall

Stratford Hall is partnering with the Rappahannock Astronomy Club for this unique stargazing event!

If you want to learn more about astronomy and the night sky, we invite you to attend our free public star party. Beginners are welcome! Owning a telescope is not a requirement — but if you have one, club members will help you learn how to use it. We can provide expert advice and instruction on telescopes, accessories, books, and star charts, as well as how to observe the night sky. Need help getting started in astronomy? The first step is learning the sky. To get started, you don’t need an expensive telescope, you just need a few simple printed resources and a willingness to go outside at night and look up.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be in the sky to observe at the same time during this time. After Moonset, this is the time of year when the nearest galaxies are high in the sky to observe easily. The famous Andromeda Galaxy can be seen without a telescope from a dark sky like the one Stratford Hall has. There are other deep sky objects as well as the constellations of autumn to see.

Schedule

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Informal introduction to Astronomy by members of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club.

7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. – Sky observation on the Oval.

Bring flashlights and snacks!

For more information Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or Jbachman@stratfordhall.org.