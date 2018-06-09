Star Party/Laser Light Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at sunset. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Vinyl" at 8:30 (recommended for ages 6 and up), and then two Pink Floyd shows: "The Vision Bell" at 10 and "The Wall" at 11:30 (Note: Some Pink Floyd songs contain lyrics some parents may find objectionable; high volume and intense imagery). Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 6-8:30 p.m.