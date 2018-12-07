Star Party & Laser Light Shows

The Virginia Living Museum's Abbitt Planetarium celebrates the holiday season! At 6:30 p.m., see "Star of Wonder: Mystery of the Christmas Star." We journey in the footsteps of the Magi, seeking the identity of a mysterious star which foretold the coming of a king. Over the years, the scientific thinking has changed, archaeology has revealed new clues, and our understanding of who the Magi might have been has grown. It's a truly immersive look at the journey of the Magi, seeking once more to understand the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. Our presentation of "Star of Wonder" is made possible by E&S Spitz. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

And there's the monthly "star party" -- this month on Friday, instead of the usual Saturday --with free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes beginning at sunset. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m.

Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Holiday" at 8:30, with favorite Christmas songs by pop performers; "Laser Queen" at 10 with music by that legendary band; and "Pink Floyd's The Wall" at 11:30. (The Queen and Pink Floyd shows will feature loud volume and intense imagery.)

Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 6-8:30 p.m.