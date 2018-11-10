Star Party & Laser Light Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at 7 p.m. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Hypnotica" at 8:30, "Laser Metallica" at 10 and "Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (Note that the 10 and 11:30 shows will feature high volume and intense imagery, and may contain lyrics some parents may find objectionable. These two shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 6-8:30 p.m.