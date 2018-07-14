Star Party/Laser Light Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at sunset. In addition, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Also, the planetarium features a lineup of laser-light-and-music shows, starting with a special 6:30 p.m. showing of "Spirit of America." It's great patriotic music mixed with American-inspired rock & roll by artists like John Fogerty, Garth Brooks and Lee Greenwood. Made possible by Heck Industries. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Later in the evening, more laser-and music shows: "Laser Magic" at 8:30 (family-friendly), "Laser Doors" at 10 and "Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (The 10 and 11:30 shows feature high volume and intense imagery. "Laser Doors" contains lyrics some parents may find objectionable; the "Pink Floyd" show is not recommended for children under 15.) Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 6-8:30 p.m.