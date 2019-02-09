Star Party & Laser Light Shows

Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at sunset. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Tribute" (with music from artists no longer with us, like David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Elvis and others) at 8:30, "Laser Doors" at 10 and "Pink Floyd's The Wall" at 11:30. (Please note: The Doors and Pink Floyd shows have loud volume, intense imagery, and contain lyrics some parents might find objectionable). Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 6-8:30 p.m.