Free sky observing (weather permitting) through the Virginia Living Museum's telescopes begins at sunset. Also, take a tour of the current night sky in the VLM planetarium show "Virginia Skies" at 7:30 p.m. Then stay for a trio of planetarium laser-light-and-music shows: "Laser Mania" (soft rock, pop) at 8:30, then a new show in the planetarium's rotation at 10: "Rush 2112," with music from that band's 1976 concept album. The evening concludes with Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" at 11:30. (The Rush and Pink Floyd shows are not recommended for children under the age of 15.) Planetarium shows are $6 each, or $10 for two. The Wild Side Cafe will be open 6-8:30 p.m. 757-595-1900.
Star Party & Laser Light Shows
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Dec 12, 2018
Dec 13, 2018
