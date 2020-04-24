Stafford High School Drama Students Perform 'The Madwoman of Chaillot'

The Madwoman of Chaillot

At the Cafe Chez Francis, a group of promoters plot to tear up Paris in order to unearth the oil which they believe is located beneath the city. These plans come to the attention of the Madwoman of Chaillot, who sees through their crookedness and insists that the world is being turned into an unhappy place by the thieves who seek wealth and power. At a tea party attended by the other mad women of Paris, she enlists the denizens of the streets to aid her in putting the businessmen on trial for their crimes and bring joy, justice and love back into the world.

Performances: Friday & Saturday, April 24 & 25 at 7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday, April 30-May 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturdays, April 25 & May 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $5 students, $10 adults

Groups of 10 or more receive a $2 discount per ticket.

Groups of more than five and less than 10 receive one free adult

chaperone ticket.