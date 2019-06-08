STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL CHORUS STUDENTS PRESENT “A NIGHT ON BROADWAY,” JUNE 8, 2019

The audience will hear songs from best-known musicals when Stafford High School’s chorus students entertain at the annual “A Night on Broadway” at the high school on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Donning costumes and featuring props that showcase the musicals, the students will bring Broadway to the public. The evening will include the choice of dinner & show or show only.

“‘A Night on Broadway’ provides the opportunity for Stafford High School choir students to feature their musical talents by singing the songs of famous musicals,” said Choral Director for Stafford High School Joe Eveler. “This is one of the most anticipated and traditional events at the school and an evening the public of all ages enjoys. It’s an opportunity to support the students and the music department’s many activities.”

The dinner includes seasoned chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, salad and rolls topped off with cupcakes for dessert. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., and curtains open at 7 p.m. Tickets for dinner & show are $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets for show only are $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and senior citizens.

Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the high school’s music program.

Stafford High School is located at 63 Indians Lane in Falmouth, Va.