STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL CHORUS STUDENTS PRESENT “A NIGHT ON BROADWAY,” JANUARY 18, 2020

The audience will hear songs from best-known musicals when Stafford High School’s chorus students take center stage for “A Night on Broadway” at the high school on Saturday, January 18, 2019. Wearing costumes and using props, the students will bring Broadway to the public. The evening will include the choice of dinner and show or show only.

“The annual A Night on Broadway’ gives Stafford High School choir students a chance to feature their musical talents by singing the songs of famous musicals,” said Stafford High School’s Choral Director Joe Eveler. “This is a traditional event at the school and an evening people of all ages always enjoy. It’s an opportunity to support the students and the music department’s many activities.”

Students will perform many favorite songs, including "You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes”; “You’ll be Back” from “Hamilton”; and “Tonight” from “West Side Story.”

The dinner will include meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread, and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., and curtains open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and show are $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets for the show only are $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and senior citizens.

Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show-only tickets are available at the door. Stafford High School is located at 63 Indians Lane in Falmouth, Va.