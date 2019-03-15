Let the Shenanigans begin. Two new beers will be released this weekend, Lucky Leprechaun Irish Red and extremely limited Pot O’ Gold Irish Cream Ale. Come and enjoy Beer, Food and Live music.
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run 16015 John Marshall Hwy, Virginia 20137
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
