St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

Let the Shenanigans begin. Two new beers will be released this weekend, Lucky Leprechaun Irish Red and extremely limited Pot O’ Gold Irish Cream Ale. Come and enjoy Beer, Food and Live music.

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run 16015 John Marshall Hwy, Virginia 20137 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
