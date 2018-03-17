St. Patrick's Day Celebration @ MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits 7961 Gainsford Court, Bristow, Virginia 20136

This St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate with authentic Irish flair and flavors at the Tasting Room at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits (Bristow, VA). From 12pm to 6pm, the distillery will have a myriad of drink specials available, including “Irish Rose Martini” and “Irish Spring” cocktails, to celebrate the holiday in the true Irish spirit. The event will also feature an on-site food truck from 1pm to 5pm, Irish music, and possible live performances.

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits 7961 Gainsford Court, Bristow, Virginia 20136 View Map
