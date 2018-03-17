This St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate with authentic Irish flair and flavors at the Tasting Room at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits (Bristow, VA). From 12pm to 6pm, the distillery will have a myriad of drink specials available, including “Irish Rose Martini” and “Irish Spring” cocktails, to celebrate the holiday in the true Irish spirit. The event will also feature an on-site food truck from 1pm to 5pm, Irish music, and possible live performances.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration @ MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits 7961 Gainsford Court, Bristow, Virginia 20136
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits 7961 Gainsford Court, Bristow, Virginia 20136 View Map
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
Feb 28, 2018
Mar 1, 2018
