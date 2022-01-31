St. Margaret's Open House

St. Margaret’s School will be hosting an open house event for prospective students to explore the 100-year-old Episcopal all-girls boarding and day school. St. Margaret’s invites girls entering grades 8-12 or postgraduate to “join us on the river.” The Episcopal school is in Tappahannock, Virginia, and offers a waterfront campus on the banks of the Rappahannock River. The river weaves through all aspects of school life, from the classroom to activities. Girls can jump into a sailboat, take care of an oyster garden, or conduct science labs on the beach.