The St. James Hockey Academy Tryouts

The St. James Hockey Club is announcing the formation of our Hockey Academy Program with travel teams at the Squirt (U10), Pee Wee (U12) and Bantam (U14) levels during the 2018-2019 season.

Tryouts will be held on June 2 and 3 at the Rockville Ice Rink in Rockville, Maryland. Registration for tryouts begins May 2. Register by visiting The St. James sales studio at 6805 Industrial Road, Springfield, Virginia, or by calling 703.239.6870. Questions about the ice hockey programs at The St. James can be directed to tim.graham@thestjames.co.

The St. James Hockey Academy’s mission is to provide a high-quality developmental and competitive experience that enhances each player’s command of the fundamentals, develops both individual and team skills and accelerates the player’s physical development in a positive and supportive environment. Players will enjoy the benefits of two NHL-sized ice rinks, an off-ice training center that will house a skating treadmill and a RapidShot hockey training system as well as a high-performance center with certified strength and conditioning coaches.