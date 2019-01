St. Patrick’s Day is not just about green beer! How about some Irish cheer and Virginian wine at the winery this year?

This St. Patty’s Day, come on out to Bogati Winery and enjoy glasses of wine for $5- all day long!

Plus, we will even have Irish dancers performing from 2-3pm in the tasting room to help you get that authentic Irish cheer.

So grab your friends and celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day at Bogati Winery!