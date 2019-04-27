Join us on Saturday, April 27th for Caboose Brewing Company's first ever craft brewery festival! We will have 9+ breweries join us on our beer garden. The festival will be held rain or shine, from 12-7pm.

Live music by Dan McGuire and Hayley Fahey, smoked bbq by our Executive Chef David Rabin, authentic German beer steins, outdoor games, and much more!

We are all about community at Caboose. We are so excited to share our patio with other craft beer (and cider) lovers. The local craft breweries participating are…

Ono Brewing Company, Väsen Brewing Company, Rocket Frog Brewing Company, Mad Fox Brewing Company, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Settle Down Easy Brewing, Forge Brew Works, Lake Anne Brewhouse, Caboose Brewing Company, and more.

There is no cost of entry to get into Springfest! To buy beer, cider, and smoked bbq, you must purchase tickets, $5 each. You can buy your tickets the day of the event, or pre-order your tickets ahead of time with GoTab.

Caboose is always family friendly, all are welcome, even dogs (on our patio)! We will be checking IDs and giving out wristbands before selling tickets.

No cost of entry to festival. Tickets are $5 each, good for beer and food. Tickets can be purchased day of the event, or pre-ordered here:

https://gotab.io/!springfestcaboosecommons