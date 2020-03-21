Welcome Spring at Stratford Hall, Saturday, March 21!

Throughout the day, experience a tour of the newly renovated East Garden, visit the Great House, and purchase your favorites at the Gift Shop during our Spring one day sale.

While visiting the East Garden, you will have the opportunity to select your favorite seeds to plant at home through Stratford’s seed giveaway.

In the afternoon, create a keepsake during a paint and sip party beginning at 3pm. Choose your favorite Ingleside wine to enjoy while creating your personalized Stratford momento. Paint and Sip admission ticket includes all paint supplies and one glass of wine (for those 21 and older). Space is limited to 30, must be at least age 15. *Pre-registration required.

Open House Schedule:

10am – 5pm Gift Shop & Grounds Open

11am – 1pm Lunch available for purchase

11am Guided Tour of the Great House

12pm East Garden Tour

1pm Guided Tour of the Great House

2pm East Garden Tour

3pm Guided Tour of the Great House

3pm – 5pm Paint & Sip

Cost:

Adults, ages 12 & up: $20

Seniors, ages 60 & up: $17

Kids, ages 6-11: $10

Child, ages 5 & under: FREE

Paint & Sip: $40/person

Visit Stratford Hall to register, today.