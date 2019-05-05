Spring Native Plant Sale

to Google Calendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Choose from an incredible array of beautiful and unusual native plants for a variety of garden sites and styles, from wet ponds to dry rock gardens. These Virginia Living Museum nursery propagated plants include excellent options for attracting butterflies, hummingbirds, and other wildlife to your yard. Native plants are good choices for gardeners because such plants tolerate this area's weather and serve as food and shelter for local wildlife. VLM horticulture staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the wildlife benefits of native plants, and help with any particular gardening situations. Sale held rain or shine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 27 and 28, May 4 and 5. Admission to the sale is free.

Info

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Home & Garden, Markets
7575951900
to Google Calendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Native Plant Sale - 2019-05-05 09:00:00
Take Your Pick

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular