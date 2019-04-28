Choose from an incredible array of beautiful and unusual native plants for a variety of garden sites and styles, from wet ponds to dry rock gardens. These Virginia Living Museum nursery propagated plants include excellent options for attracting butterflies, hummingbirds, and other wildlife to your yard. Native plants are good choices for gardeners because such plants tolerate this area's weather and serve as food and shelter for local wildlife. VLM horticulture staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the wildlife benefits of native plants, and help with any particular gardening situations. Sale held rain or shine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 27 and 28, May 4 and 5. Admission to the sale is free.
Spring Native Plant Sale
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Home & Garden, Markets
Apr 11, 2019
