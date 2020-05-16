Breakthrough Worship Center is excited to host their 5th Annual Spring Market! There will be 37 local vendors with handmade one-of-a-kind gifts as well as direct sale merchants with many items for yourself or a loved one. Many returning vendors and new ones too will be inside as well as outside. The church will be selling hot dogs (with all the fixins), chips and drinks from the kitchen.

PLUS...if you can, please help us collect items for Breakthrough's on-site food pantry. We hope to beat the 2019 donations of 311 items!