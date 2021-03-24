Take a leisurely stroll through the trial fields and gardens at the farm and home of Brent and Becky Heath. See where they grow trials, where they grow what they sell, see different planting combinations and locations so they can see what works best and where, plus a little history of the land you will be touring. Walking shoes recommended and will be on gravel, dirt and grass. Wheelchairs are not recommended or children under the age of 7. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED, $10 per person. Call (804) 693-3966 to register.
Spring Garden Tours
to
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
House+Garden
Mar 15, 2021Mar 25, 2021
