Take a leisurely stroll through the trial fields and gardens at the farm and home of Brent and Becky Heath. See where they grow trials, where they grow what they sell, see different planting combinations and locations so they can see what works best and where, plus a little history of the land you will be touring. Walking shoes recommended and will be on gravel, dirt and grass. Wheelchairs are not recommended or children under the age of 7. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED, $10 per person. Call (804) 693-3966 to register.
Spring Garden Tour
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more