Spring Festival @ Ticonderoga

*Farm will be open for admissions on March 25!!!*

Our Spring Festival will begin on March 25 and will end April 23!

Easter Egg Hunts will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from March 25 to April 23.

Our Easter Egg Hunts will begin at 11 AM and 2 PM. Please arrive AT LEAST 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. This is to ensure you won’t miss the start of the hunt.

On weekdays, if you would like an Egg Hunt, add $2.00 per admission (group reservations only).

There will be 3 different age groups for the Egg Hunts: Ages 0-3, 4-6, and 7+.

Get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny! Find a special Golden Goose Egg and win a prize!

Also, enjoy all the fun activities that our farm has to offer, including slide hills, huge jumping pillows, hayrides, animal feeding areas, swinging bridge and much more.

Price for admission on the weekends is $14.95 for everyone ages 2+. Weekday rates: $10.95 general admission.

We will have on site vendors for food. We will also have s’mores kits available to make in our fire pits.

Farm hours are 10 AM – 5 PM daily. The entrance gates will close at 4:00 PM.

Reservations can be made HERE. Please visit OUR WEBSITE for more information about us.

Also, be sure to check out our FACEBOOK PAGE for regular updates!

We look forward to having you here!