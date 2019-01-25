Spring Exhibitions, Opening Reception

"One Place, Two Views: John Walker and Kayla Mohammadi" (Jan. 25 - April 14, 2019) offers rich, complementary interpretations of a shared, beloved sense of place. Stylistically distinct, both are non-objective, abstract painters whose work is suggestive of landscape. The natural forms and features that surround their home in Maine are major sources of inspiration, especially Seal Point, the setting that has shaped their work.

"Developed and Disturbed: Visions of the American Landscape" (Jan. 25 - August 25, 2019) examines how landscape art may reveal an increasing tension between nature and industry within the U.S. The exhibition was the capstone project for Randolph College’s Curatorial Seminar, which offers upper-level undergraduates the opportunity to curate an exhibition at the Maier Museum of Art with works from the Collection.

Reception is free and open to the public, with refreshments and a cash bar (beer/wine).