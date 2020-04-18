Yorktown Lodge No.25 will host Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair at their lodge on Ballard Street, just moments away from Yorktown Beach and Market. Local artists and craftsmen as well as companies with popular brands will be happy to show you their items and talk with you about a possible order. Vendors will be located inside as well as outside. The lodge will be selling burgers, hot dogs & fries and there will be an area for enjoying your lunch outside under cover. We hope you will stop by again (or maybe for the first time).