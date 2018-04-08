Spring Brunch

It is now officially Spring and we are looking forward to celebrating with you. Join us on Sunday April 8th for a beautifully composed brunch, paired with Breaux Vineyards wine selections. Start off with a sample of our Breauxmance (Sparkling Rosé) and then enjoy wonderful food and wine pairings.

Reserve Your Ticket Here

Menu

1st Course

Seared Swordfih over Parmesan Grits and Snap Peas with English Pea Sauce

**Vegetarian Option Availble Upon Request: Provencal Tomatoes over Parmesan Grits and Snap Peas with English Pea Sauce

Served with 2016 Sauvigon Blanc

2nd Course

Duck Confit and Sweet Potato Hash topped with Poached Egg, Asparagus and Hollandaise

**Vegetarian Option Availble Upon Request: Sweet Potato Hash topped with Poached Egg, Asparagus and Hollandaise

Served with 2015 Meritage **Won Gold in the Govenor’s Cup

3rd Course

Raspberry Cheesecake with Mango Puree and Mint

Served with 2015 Breauxmance (Sparkling wine)

$80.00 per person public / $75.00 per person club member (Maximum of 2 Tickets at Club Price)

Reservations for events are not refundable and not transferable