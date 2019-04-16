Spring Break at MOCA

It’s spring break! Celebrate by spending time together at MOCA. Enjoy a week of art-making, family tours, and gallery activities. Don’t forget to visit ARTlab for more hands-on action!

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Art in the Atrium

10am – 2pm | Free with admission

Create an original work of art inspired by MOCA’s current exhibitions.

Family Conversations Tour

11am & 1pm | Free with admission

A MOCA Gallery Teacher will guide you through current exhibitions by promoting conversation and sharing fascinating facts about the art.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Family Art Crush

10:30 – 11:30am | Free with admission

Join MOCA educators for a totally unique experience engaging in fun gallery activities while looking closely at works of art.

Keepsake Box: Mini Make-It with MOCA

1 – 3pm | Members $10, Non-members $15

Open to ages 5 and up with Parent/Guardian. No art experience required. Both child/children and parent/guardian must pre-register.

Create a keepsake box as unique as you are using decoupage techniques and 3D embellishments! The surface of your box will be covered using assorted papers, pieces can be torn, cut, and layered in any pattern. As a final touch small trinkets and shiny gems can be added for a little texture and shine. Find inspiration in the artwork of exhibiting artists as you create a project both sentimental and functional. This family workshop is open to ages 5 and up - no art experience is necessary! Both child and guardian must pre-register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Art in the Atrium

10am – 2pm | Free with admission

Create an original work of art inspired by our current exhibitions.

Family Conversations Tour

11am & 1pm | Free with admission

A MOCA Gallery Teacher will guide you through current exhibitions by promoting conversation and sharing fascinating facts about the art.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Family Art Crush

10:30 – 11:30am | Free with admission

Join MOCA educators for a totally unique experience engaging in fun gallery activities while looking closely at works of art.

Soft Sculptures: Mini Make-It with MOCA

1 – 3pm | Members $10, Non-members $15

Open to ages 5 and up with Parent/Guardian. No art experience required. Both child/children and parent/guardian must pre-register